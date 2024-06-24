Orchestration of light

Primarily a performer, Keerthi developed a keen interest in lighting and multimedia design and attributes it to his school for expanding his horizons and equipping him with multi-disciplinary knowledge. This led him to hone his skills in designing, programming, and operating lighting systems. “At the Natya Institute of Kathak & Choreography in Bangalore, I was exposed to diverse aspects of performing arts such as costume design, lighting, and stage production. My journey with the STEM Dance Kampni further enriched my knowledge and lighting design is something that caught my attention very early on,” shares Keerthi.

The workshop elaborated on the fundamentals of lighting design and the ability of lightscapes to enhance performances. Keerthi’s insights showcased how the fusion of imagination and light can bring any idea to life. “It can transform, rebuild, collapse, and create a space,” says Keerthi. He explains the interplay between space and time in composite arts and makes it thrive by utilising the right lighting strategies.

Drawing from his diverse projects, Keerthi integrates lighting design in choreographic process. Experimenting with different light combinations and sources can project a character’s expression, even when presented as a silhouette. He emphasises that lighting can be layered strategically to create diverse spatial effects. “Lighting design acts as the live director of the show,” says Keerthi.