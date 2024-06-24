Roll camera action: Chennai cops find new way to crack vehicle thefts

CHENNAI: In yet another feather in the khaki cap of Chennai police, they have found a compelling solution to mitigate the vehicle theft menace. Under their Integrated Vehicle Monitoring System (IVMS), the personnel have to just add the registration number of stolen vehicles to their database, and consequently, whenever a vehicle with this number is spotted on the over 100 ANPR cameras strategically positioned in 28 locations, a real-time WhatsApp alert is automatically sent to the police.

One to two cases of vehicle theft are being daily solved through this method alone, said a senior police official. IVMS is a web-based application developed in-house by the Greater Chennai Police at a cost of `1.8 crore. It has helped the police trace stolen vehicles in a matter of just weeks and return them to their owners. Earlier, such cases would remain unsolved for a long time as tracking a stolen vehicle in a metropolis with more than 60 lakh vehicles was akin to searching for a needle in the haystack, the officials said.

The police have already fed registration data of around 3,200 vehicles, which were reported stolen since 2021, into the system.

When the number plate of a stolen vehicle is spotted by one of these high-resolution Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, the system reconciles it with backend data and generates a real-time WhatsApp alert containing details of the type of vehicle, the case number, the year it was registered in and so on. This alert is sent to the police personnel investigating the case as well as senior officials like the assistant commissioner and deputy commissioner.