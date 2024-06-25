A glorious Siva temple of Pallava vintage

CHENNAI : Uthiramerur, originally called Uttarameru-Chaturvedimangalam, a village once peopled by Vedic scholars, was created in the 8th century by the Pallava king Nandivarman II Pallavamalla (c.731 – c.798 CE). One among the many ancient temples in this historic town is the Kailasanatha (Siva) temple situated in the heart of this place. It was constructed in the Pallava times when the kings were ruling from their capital, Kanchipuram.

It clearly resembles many of the Pallava era temples in Kanchipuram such as the famous Kailasanatha and Vaikuntha Perumal temples. The Cholas, who ruled over this area after defeating the Pallavas, also added to this temple by constructing the outer mandapa. The main deity was worshipped as ‘Sri Kailayam Udaiya Mahadeva’ as recorded in a Chola inscription found here. The Kailasanatha temple, which was in a dilapidated condition in the recent past, has been skillfully renovated and is now in worship.

This east-facing temple, sans gopuram, is entered through a doorway which leads to a large outer prakaram (enclosure) which has the bali-pitham and a small Nandi mandapam. In front are steps on the north and south with beautiful balustrades leading to the maha-mandapa. Situated here is a sanctum, facing south, for Goddess Parvati worshipped as Kamakshi with a Nandi in front instead of a simha (lion) as is most often seen.