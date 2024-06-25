‘Extra work worth Rs 8.25 crore was taken up for proposed F4 race’

CHENNAI: The city corporation stated that additional work worth Rs 8.25 crore was carried out by the civic body for the inaugural Formula 4 night race in the city which was proposed to be held in December last year but got cancelled due to the floods.

An initial allocation of Rs 6 crore had been made to the civic body through a government order. However, the city corporation has now stated that it had carried out additional work worth Rs 8.25 crore in addition to the `6 crore initially sanctioned.

The major cost incurred, they said, was to purchase ‘Polymer Modified Bitumen 70’ to lay the circuit route. Work was carried out on Flag Staff Road, Anna Salai, Swamy Sivanandha Salai and Kamaraj Salai by the Bus Route Roads (BRR) department of the corporation.

The city corporation has now proposed to write to the member secretary of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) to get additional funding to the tune of Rs 8.25 crore so as to settle the payment of contractors. A resolution to this effect was passed in the council meeting on Monday.

