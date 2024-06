CHENNAI : The long silence of the streets is broken as the fishers unfurl and cast their nets.

Vendors sit on the streets, calling out the names of different varieties of fishes that are heaped up in buckets and baskets, while some carry them around on cartwheels, with the joy of restarting work.

TNIE lensmen Martin Louis and Ashwin Prasath capture the mood at Kasimedu as fisherfolk resumed their routine post the ban of trawling.