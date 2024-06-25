Waste collection to be privatised in two more corpn zones

CHENNAI: The city corporation’s proposal for privatising waste collection at Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones for a 10-year period came up for discussion during the council meeting on Monday and a resolution to this effect was passed by the councillors.

The proposal stated that there had been demands from resident welfare associations and elected representatives seeking the same quality of waste collection and management provided in the privatised zones, to be ensured in zones handled by the corporation too.

The proposal also stated that privatising the waste management in these two zones will be more cost-efficient than the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) collecting the waste directly. While it now costs the civic body Rs 7,112.95 to handle each tonne of waste, the cost is expected to dip to Rs 5,362.2 after the work is outsourced.

“To further improve the quality of sanitation and waste management services, and to reduce the cost-of-service delivery, it was decided to privatise the conservancy services in zones 5 and 6,” the proposal read. Both zones are currently estimated to have a resident and floating population of 18.9 lakh, which the corporation projects to touch 23.8 lakh by 2032. The city corporation said that the decision was taken considering the density of the population in these zones, which include high-footfall areas like the Central railway station, and narrow streets.

These two zones now have 3,996 conservancy staff of which 2,043 are permanent workers who will be redeployed to nearby GCC-operated zones. The 1,953 temporary NULM workers, will be absorbed by the concessionaire ‘to the maximum extent possible’, the proposal added.

The project is to be taken up at a cost of Rs 2,963.7 crore for the 10 years. The concessionaire is to be paid a 50% fixed payment and 50% as performance-based. The corporation already has 43 key performance indicators against which the performance will be measured.

Major announcements