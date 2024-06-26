A Malvan experience in Madras

CHENNAI : For Surekha Walke, Malvani cuisine is not just food. It’s a cultural heritage, a connection to her roots. Growing up immersed in the flavours and traditions of the Malvan region, Surekha’s lifelong passion for this distinctive culinary art led her to open Chaitanya Authentic Malvani Cuisine in Mumbai in 1992. Her mission was to bring the rich, diverse tastes of Malvani food beyond the confines of its regional origins and share them with the world.

This vision aligns with The Raintree Hotel’s goals of showcasing micro-cuisines from across India, leading to an exciting collaboration. From today until June 30, The Colony Restaurant will transform into a haven for Malvani delights, with a curated set menu for lunch and an elaborate buffet for dinner.

Surekha enthusiastically recommends the fish curry and chicken sagoti, both infused with her special Malvani masala, as the must-try dishes at the pop-up. “The ingredients for these dishes are sourced directly from Malvan, ensuring authenticity,” she explains. Another highlight is the Patoli, or stuffed turmeric leaf wraps, a seasonal dish typically enjoyed during the monsoon, and the delightful modaks.

Surekha emphasises the importance of variety and colour in the menu. “We wanted the thali to look colourful, with a range of flavours. And, of course, there’s no doubt about the authenticity.” The event will feature three distinct thalis: a fish thali, a chicken thali, and a mixed thali for those who wish to savour a bit of everything. Vegetarian dishes will also be available, offering something for everyone.