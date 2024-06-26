A treat on the streets

CHENNAI : Expos and fairs are spaces that one enjoys going with friends and family. These are not a rarity in the city, however, the joy of being part of such amusements never fizzles out for Chennaiites. But sometimes, fun can be found in open spaces. This Sunday, the Housing Board of Avadi will change its mood, making space for the highly anticipated Happy Street Avadi event, a series of vibrant activities.

This first Happy Street Avadi event, also known as Valarchiyai Nokki Avadi, aims to convert a typical street into a lively public space that promotes solidarity and community bonding. This initiative serves as a platform for families, friends, kids, pets, and neighbours to create unforgettable memories, while raising awareness about important social concerns. “For the last four years, our focus has been on clean Avadi, Green Avadi and Empowered Avadi. We have raised awareness on municipal solid waste segregation, planted saplings, and empowered over 450 women with tailoring skills,” says Geetha Subbiah, the digital communications head of Idhu Namma Avadi (INA).

By organising Happy Street Avadi, INA aims to engage more people in their initiatives. “This event is a way to bring the community together, provide awareness about our objectives, and encourage public engagement in making Avadi a better, healthier, and happier place,” she adds.

The event focusses on collaborative works of local people and the Avadi Municipal Corporation and Avadi Police Commissionerate, in association INA and Nazareth Group of Institutions.

The event will comprise street performances featuring traditional dances like Karakattam and Oyilattam, martial arts, awareness programmes on women empowerment, and menstrual hygiene led by Kanmani, a public speaker. Campaigns on drug abuse, cyber safety, child abuse, and over-use of plastic will also be some of the highlights. Stage performances will include mimicry by KPY Naveen, magic by Dhayaa, and live music concert by Martin Kartenjer.

One can relive childhood through the traditional games — Thayaram and Pallanguzhi. Fitness enthusiasts can join Decathlon-hosted workouts and pet lovers can enjoy a special pet show by Omega Exotioc pet care run by Stephen, an alumni from Nazareth College. Foodies can indulge in delicious dishes from local food stalls at the food fiesta, and other activities like face painting, ring toss, balloon twisting. Kids can explore more fascinating games in the galore.

The initiative aims to fare better in the Happiness Index Ranking, fostering social responsibility among residents. “It offers a platform to learn, engage, and contribute to the betterment of Avadi, making it a must-visit for everyone. This event is a unique opportunity to break down social barriers and connect with fellow citizens and socialise,” she said.

The event will be held on June 30 from 6 am 8 am at Housing Board Avadi, 60 Feet Main Road, Near Corporation Office.