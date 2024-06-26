An emotion called biryani

Biryani is more than just a dish for most of us. It is an emotion. Each one of us has a favourite type of biryani and memories around that. Biryani is a popular dish in Middle Eastern, Central Asian and South East Asian countries and is the single most ordered food in India hence, the tag ‘Most popular Indian Food’.

The origin of the word Biryani has multiple theories. It could have come from the word ‘Brinj’ which means rice in Persian or the word ‘biriyan’ which means roasting. There are also multiple theories by multiple historians about the origin of the multiple types. Among them, two are most popular — one, it is believed that it originated in the Middle East and travelled with the pilgrims and travellers to the Deccan, south India. And two, it originated in Persia and was brought by Mughals to north India. That said, multiple historical notes in ancient India have recorded a similar one-pot dish of meat and rice being served to soldiers from Medieval times. The Sangam Literature talks about oonsoru made with ghee, rice, meat, pepper, coriander, and turmeric — the spices indigenous to the Malabar region.

Another major debate without a proper closure is the difference between a biryani and pulao. Generally, pulao is supposed to be milder, plainer, subtler, and never layered, whereas biryani is more flavoursome, spicier, and can be layered.

Every region or state in India boasts its own type of biryani claiming theirs to be the best. Each one has its own melange of spices, different types of rice, cooking techniques, and unique accompaniments they are served with.

In Tamil Nadu, the popular varieties of biryani are the Ambur/Vaniyambadi biryani, Dindigul biryani, Chettinadu biryani, Rawther biryani and Kongu vellai biryani. Most of these are traditionally made with seeraga samba/jeeragasala rice. The short-grained rice is aromatic, and is made in a single pot without layering, over a woodfire imparting a smoky flavour. The cooking of the meat and rice together makes it utterly mouth-watering.

A newer type of biryani made in Ambur style but with Basmati rice is typically served in Chennai weddings and is called Wedding/Kalyana biryani. As the popularity of this version peaks, many hotels have now introduced kalyana virundhu similar to what we see in weddings. This biryani is fluffy, made with long-grained rice with soft tender meat falling off the bone. The fatty meat used here gives loads of flavour and oiliness to the dish. Usually served with raita, a sour creamy brinjal curry, and a bread halwa, this combination is a match made in heaven.

Traditional biryani lovers opt for Dindigul biryani, which has a special place in the hearts of foodies. This biryani made with seeraga samba rice, freshly ground masala (with cloves, cinnamon, marathi moggu, star anise) paste of shallots and green chillies, and smaller pieces of meat has a unique brownish colour and is packed with aroma and flavour. This is usually served with dalcha (Sour mutton bone, dal, and vegetable curry) and a raita.