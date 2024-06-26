Building blocks of learning

A better tomorrow

Teachers and students alike welcomed this change. The school’s headmistress, Andeshwari shares, “The work being done has changed how people perceive the school. Earlier, parents would not cook and pack lunch for their kids. They used to send money with the kids to buy lunch from a nearby hotel. Now, since the gate is locked and a watchman from the community is appointed, the students do not go out and are disciplined.”

She points out that building the boundary wall was a task. “Since people from the area treated the property as their own, they were against the wall and gate construction,” she adds. The local people broke down the boundary, making it difficult. “But at the end of eight months (the first phase started in November 2023), the parents understood the importance of education and school campus because the children want to learn and get to a position,” notes Andeshwari.

Now that the demands are slowly met, the school students see their dreams turn into reality. C Rajeshwari, a class 12 student says, “The maatrams (changes) I was expecting since I was in sixth class are taking place now. Though I am happy about it, I am also jealous that the changes are happening in the last year of my schooling.” Another student B Priyadharshini expresses, “Since we are now provided with tables and chairs, our school is now a centre to conduct SSLC exams. The fear of going to another school for exams is no more.”

Three organisations — two non-governmental organisations and one corporate — came together to bring smiles on the faces of the students and help them pursue their dreams. The assessment of the school, estimating the funds required for the project and helping with the contact of a contractor was provided by Round Table India Foundation. The funding was by Bounteous x Accolite through Ladies Circle India. Handing over the first phase of work to the school was no “less than a milestone considering the board exams dates and opposition from the community,” shares Banupriya. Now, that it is completed, the students are back in classrooms, preparing for a future and the organisations with the next phase.