Echoes of harmony and strength

CHENNAI: Under the soft glow of the stage lights, artiste Prasanna Rajaram delivered a powerful monologue in his 20-minute play on child sexual abuse. The play which was the compilation of real-life stories, set the tone for an evening of raw, emotional, and transformative performances at QUILT, the Pride Open Mic at Goethe-Institut on Sunday. The play, As Funny As It Gets written by Prasanna and directed by Aparna, tackled the often-silenced issue with sensitivity and courage. “The discussion must start somewhere,” Prasanna said, emphasising the need for open dialogue about abuse and its gender-neutral nature.

Attempting to create such conversations, The Pride Open Mic, organised by the 21-year-old collective Orinam’s reading group QUILT (QUeer(ing) LiTerature), provided a platform for people from the LGBTQIA+ community to share their feelings and experiences through poetry, spoken word, and other creative expressions. “The world of reading and literature offers refuge when the real world is less accepting. The Pride Open Mic makes us feel seen and valued, and it introduces us to a wealth of books, photos, and resources,” shared Divya, a member of the community.

Talks that matter

Abuse, self-discovery, liberation, and Palestinian struggles were a few themes discussed. Aleeza Noor, who shared an excerpt from her novel that’s in progress, spoke about the resilience of the queer community. “As queer people, we often face hate and adversity. Pushing through it and staying true to ourselves is our greatest strength. Standing firm in who we are, loving openly, and knowing that the world has kindness to offer; we just need to surround ourselves with the right people,” Aleeza expressed.

Highlighting the need of such forums in Chennai, the members share that events like these foster community building and solidarity among LGBTQIA+ individuals. “Orinam’s primary aim with events like QUILT, is to provide a safe and welcoming space for people to express their creativity and share works that moved them,” shares Dr L Ramakrishnan, public health professional with SAATHII, and a volunteer with Orinam. Felix, another volunteer with Orinam, shares that attendees often find their first introduction to the queer community through events like these, leading many to return for other activities and become more involved.