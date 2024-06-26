Minor boy among Four held for tying up 56-year-old, robbing Rs 27K in Chennai

CHENNAI: Four persons, including a minor boy, were arrested on Monday for allegedly tying up a 56-year-old man and robbing Rs 27,000 through online transaction and a mobile phone from him near Vadapalani on June 15.

The victim was invited to a house by one of the arrested men whom he got acquainted with through a mobile application.

Vadapalani police identified the arrested S Madhavan (21) of Thambikottai in Thanjavur district, K Imram alias Logu (20) of Vadapalani, M Bharath Kumar of Vadapalani, and a 16-year-old boy.

The police said Madhavan contacted the victim, S Suresh (56) of KK Nagar, through a mobile application some months ago.

A few weeks ago, Madhavan invited Suresh to a house at Vadapalani for a chat. As Suresh entered the house and met Madhavan, a group of eight persons entered the house. They attacked Madhavan and tied him up. The group then threatened him with a knife and stole Rs 27,000 through an online transaction, along with his mobile phone.

Following a complaint, the police registered a case. Based on an investigation, the police arrested the four men. A search is on to nab others involved in the case.

Madhavan has a theft case filed against him at Thanjavur and Imran has three cases, including a Pocso Act case, against him in Chennai, the police said.