TN government to replace 2.1 km road with high-level bridge to restore Pallikaranai marshland

CHENNAI: In a bold and unprecedented move, the state government has decided to dismantle a 2.1 km stretch of the four-lane Thoraipakkam–Pallavaram Radial Road on the Pallikaranai marshland. This initiative aims to restore the wetland to its original state to prevent flooding during the monsoon.

Instead, the state highways department will construct a high level bridge from Thoraipakkam to Kamatchi Hospital junction, phasing out the existing road, which is obstructing water flow.

Highways Minister E V Velu announced in the Assembly on Tuesday that Rs. 20 lakhs have been allocated for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this flyover.

Compared to the rest of the city, areas such as Pallikaranai, Velachery, Sholinganallur, and Karapakkam, which are situated near the marshland, experienced severe flooding during Cyclone 'Machaung' in November last year. This prompted the government to take decisive action.

According to highway department sources, floodwater from the southern parts of the city, including Pallavaram, Madipakkam, Velachery, Kilkattalai, and Pallikaranai, flows into the marshland and passes through Okkiyam Madu and Kovalam greek before draining into the Buckingham Canal. "After multiple inspections, the government decided to restore the marshland wherever feasible to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon. A DPR will be prepared to build a high level bridge at height of one or two meters from the ground," said a senior official.