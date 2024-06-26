Woman set ablaze over 2003 suicide in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly set an elderly woman on fire to exact revenge for his sister’s suicide 19 years ago. Police said the accused Senthil Kumar’s sister Shenbagavalli stayed as a tenant at the house of the victim, Vasantha (65), in 2003.

However, allegedly due to a quarrel with Vasantha, Shenbagavalli died by suicide. Vasantha was arrested for abetment to suicide, and later released from prison. Senthil who shifted to Ramanathapuram soon after his sister’s death, moved back to Chennai a few months ago.

He went to Vasantha’s house in an inebriated state and verbally abused her last week. The police summoned Senthil for an inquiry on Monday. Since he went to the station drunk, he was asked to come back in the evening.

“But, Senthil went to Vasantha’s house in the evening, poured kerosene on the elderly woman and set her ablaze. Her neighbours rushed her to Government Kilpauk Medical College,” police said.