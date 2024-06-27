All the city is a stage

CHENNAI: Visualise yourself at Chennai Central Station, and suddenly, you witness a mesmerising Bharatanatyam performance unfolding before your eyes. How cool would that be? This is the spirit of Mixtura Vizha, an annual cultural festival organised by SNS Arts Development Consultancy, that transforms everyday public spaces in Chennai into vibrant stages for diverse performances. “We wanted to revive Chennai’s public spaces by bringing in live performances, especially in places like parks, metro stations, and central station where there’s a lot of footfall,” says Shreya Nagarajan Singh, founder of SNS Arts Development Consultancy.

Over the past three years, the festival has grown significantly. This year, it boasts ten shows, including international acts for the first time. The lineup features Aashray Harishankar from California, DJ Greg from France, and Grammy-nominated artiste Pavithra Chari, among others.

The festival’s venues are carefully chosen for their accessibility and suitability for performances. Collaborations with the Greater Chennai Corporation and CMRL have been crucial in this regard. The festival’s partnerships have grown stronger, and the demand for Mixtura Vizha has increased, with artistes and the public eagerly anticipating the event each year.

While the venues and potential performances are announced, the specific lineup for each venue remains undisclosed until the event. This ensures that each venue offers a mixture of genres, from opera and Bharatanatyam to DJ sets and Tamil plays. “The surprise element is something that people really enjoy. It keeps the festival exciting,” she adds.

This year’s festival includes new venues like Quest in Besant Nagar and Thiru Vi Ka Park in Shenoy Nagar. Regular venues like Chennai Central Station continue to host performances, drawing large crowds. Shreya says, “Performing in public spaces is not easy because you don’t know what kind of audience you’ll get. But that’s what makes it exciting.”