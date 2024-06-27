Industries vow to back India’s carbon neutral 2070 mission

CHENNAI: The industry leaders vowed to back India’s Commitment to Carbon Neutral and Net Zero by 2070 that also requires the businesses to undergo a transformation, during the Greenco Summit 2024 organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Addressing the inaugural session, Srivats Ram, chairman of CII Tamil Nadu and MD of Wheels India Ltd, said Green Co Rating System facilitates industries to drive sustainable growth, focus on key environmental parameters and help achieve net zero carbon, waste, and water positive status.

The inaugural session witnessed the release of the latest version of the Coffee Table Book with the best achievements of GreenCo-rated companies. A guideline on Operational Net-Zero Carbon was released.

Eight companies were awarded Platinum+ and Platinum on the occasion, a release stated.