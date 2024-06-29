Clowning around to Korean creativity

CHENNAI: Hanging on the brink of a frying pan is the fate of the world. A peculiar group of cooks now have to bring in a miraculous recipe to stave off the looming apocalypse. Their journey spans beyond the conventional realms, venturing into mystical worlds and alternate dimensions where otherworldly ingredients await discovery. With each step, they face the relentless tick of the clock, racing against time itself. Amid the chaos of stirring cauldrons and bubbling concoctions, a question lingers: can this team of cooks come up with the recipe?

The stage is set, and the ovens are fired up. The Little Theatre, Chennai urges us to step inside and witness this uproarious spectacle unfold as they present the one hour and 15 minutes-long musical The Kooks: Sunny Side Up at The Little Festival. The play is for children above five years of age and adults. The theatre also presents a non-verbal Korean production, A Tree and a Boy by the Befu company, South Korea. This 50-minute long play is for ages four years and above.

The festival was started in 2010 and this year marks its 13th edition with a pause during the two years of the pandemic. After more than a decade of conducting the festival and bringing world-class theatre production to Chennai, Aysha Rau, founder and managing trustee of The Little Theater, reflects on the aim of the festival.

She says, “Not every child can fly out and see theatre shows in other countries when they want to. So we wanted to conduct a festival where children can understand different cultures through theatre. Regardless of where the artistes or the stories come from, ultimately theatre speaks the same language. Our Children need to be given a chance to see quality theatre productions and appreciate that. It will also make them understand each other despite their differences. In a larger sense, we aim to bring peace. There are already a lot of wars and violence, be it in Gaza or all around the world. I think we should introduce the young generation to art so that they will appreciate different people through it.” It is with this thought that the team of The Little Theatre want the children of Chennai from across schools and age groups to attend The Little Festival.

Cultural connections

The theatre team is renowned for starting India’s first Hospital Clown Group where they visit government hospitals and extend support to the patients through their art. The Kooks: Sunny Side Up is also a play including clowns. Describing the play, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian (KK), artistic director of The Little Theatre says, “Usually when people hear about clowning, they have preconceived notions about it. We wanted to create a show that breaks the idea of what people think clowning is. It is not just putting on a mask and, and acting goofy. It also has a philosophy. Clowning takes you back to your inner child. Actors like Buster Keaton, Charlie Chaplin, Rowan Atkinson, and Sacha Baron Cohen are students of clowning.”