SETC commuters can reach Kilambakkam in Chennai for just Rs 40

CHENNAI: South-bound bus commuters, who have reserved SETC bus tickets, now have the option to board MTC buses and travel to the Kilambakkam KCBT by paying an additional Rs 40 per ticket. Simply put, people can now switch between buses to reach Kilambakkam without paying the full fare for each journey.
However, the maximum duration for one journey (either onward or return) will be limited to four hours, said an official note released by the state government on Thursday. The service will cover all the buses running through the Chennai Metropolitan Area comprising Chennai city and parts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.
A senior official from MTC said, “The option to access MTC travel for `40 will exclusively be open to commuters who reserve SETC and TNSTC tickets, both online and offline.
These tickets cannot be bought at MTC counters or from conductors. The facility is aimed not only at promoting reservation for SETC buses but also at reducing additional expenses incurred by commuters to access KCBT, added the official.
While hailing the move, a section of commuters demanded restoration of the one-day travel passes sold by MTC until a few years ago. T Sadagopan, a resident of Pattabiram, said, “This initiative will cut the travel expenses significantly. However, it will benefit only those who reserve tickets for SETC buses. MTC should consider restoring the one-day pass that was sold for `80 a few years ago, allowing commuters to travel throughout the day. The pass amount could be slightly increased now.”
The MTC operates 298 buses directly from KCBT to various destinations, offering 1,690 trips daily. Additionally, 202 buses pass through the terminus, adding another 2,386 trips to the daily count. The MTC also launched new services from KCBT to Tambaram and Kelambakkam, catering to the needs of long-distance travellers.