SETC commuters can reach Kilambakkam in Chennai for just Rs 40

CHENNAI: South-bound bus commuters, who have reserved SETC bus tickets, now have the option to board MTC buses and travel to the Kilambakkam KCBT by paying an additional Rs 40 per ticket. Simply put, people can now switch between buses to reach Kilambakkam without paying the full fare for each journey.

However, the maximum duration for one journey (either onward or return) will be limited to four hours, said an official note released by the state government on Thursday. The service will cover all the buses running through the Chennai Metropolitan Area comprising Chennai city and parts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.

A senior official from MTC said, “The option to access MTC travel for `40 will exclusively be open to commuters who reserve SETC and TNSTC tickets, both online and offline.