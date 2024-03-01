Tambaram corporation tables Rs 40-crore surplus budget

“Tambaram corporation has a large number of self help groups. As many of them do not have designated spaces to meet, a hall has been allocated in each zonal office for this purpose,” Vasanthakumari said. To address the cattle menace, apart from imposing fines, a monthly awareness meeting will be held with the owners.

A total of Rs 31.93 crore has been allocated for renovation of 497 roads and 156 roads will be tarred at a cost of Rs 16.94 crore. Additionally, Rs 54.8 crore has been allocated for converting street lamps to LED. Six corporation schools will get smart classrooms at a cost of Rs 2.7 crore.

The mayor shared that the corporation has 1.1 lakh beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam and 2.14 family card holders received Rs 6,000 as cyclone relief.

A new corporation office will come up at a cost of Rs 14 crore and an ambient air quality monitoring project will also be taken up for Rs 5.7 crore.

According to the taxation committee chairman, the corporation’s own revenue stood at Rs 207.53 crore, constituting around 22% of the total revenue. It will also receive Rs 720.8 crore as government subsidies and loans, he added.