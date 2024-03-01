Two-day conference on new media landscape begins at Loyola College

CHENNAI: The true essence of media lies not in the technology or internet, but in the values that underpin their use, said Preetha Ganesh, Vice President, Vels Group of Institutions.

Speaking at the two-day conference on the ‘New Media Landscape: Challenges and Opportunities’ organised by the Department of Kaushal Kendra at Loyola College on Thursday, she said, “In today’s rapidly evolving world, the media landscape is undergoing unprecedented transformation. The emergence of new technology and platforms has revolutionised the way information is disseminated and interpreted.

Lakshmi Menon, CEO, The New Indian Express Group, said the internet has enabled all entities to use their skills at creating high-quality content and disseminating it to the audiences.

This has in a way sharpened the skills and the style of newsmaking in traditional media houses. India’s digital news industry is powered by content and technology as online news is consumed by over 472 million people and the number is growing each passing day, she added.

“The future of news consumption would be defined by high quality and differentiated content through the use of technology. A lot of allied industries are already working on artificial intelligence, immersion technology like ChatGPT to add value FOR the customers,” she added.

Veteran journalist Bhagwan Singh also spoke on the occasion.