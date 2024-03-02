An ode to penmanship

CHENNAI : Growing up, all of us have had friends who loved flaunting new pens and also enjoyed collecting them. Nitesh Jain and Sripal Jain were those friends. Following their hobby well into adulthood, they co-founded Makoba, a premium luxury pen brand. “The company is a tribute to our passion because we believe that writing is an art and an expression of our thoughts and feelings,” says Nitesh.
To celebrate the art of penmanship, the company is opening its doors to stylophiles with its three-day pen show that is being held at its showroom. Exhibiting over 70 international brands such as Montegrappa, Namiki, Pilot, and Indian brands like Lotus, Ranga, and Magna Carta, Nitesh shares, “We are bridging a gap in the industry. A gap in demand for international pens in Indian markets and Indian pens in international markets.”
The event displays fountain, ball, and other varieties of pens ranging from 2,000 to almost Rs 19 lakh, along with 350 plus ink shades. Besides this, three limited-edition pens by Montegrappa have been launched. Among them, the Montegrappa Gladiator is rich in craftsmanship and historical significance, drawing inspiration from ancient Rome. “This pen is made from precious metals with fine attention to detail and is intended for collectors and business people looking for the strongest writing instrument available. After all, pens are a symbol of your status,” expresses Nitesh. The Montegrappa Automobili Lamborghini 60° pen is a limited-edition fountain pen honouring Automobili Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary and is modelled after the renowned Lamborghini Aventador. “The pen’s style and workmanship pay homage to the power and grace of the esteemed automaker,” he says. Furthermore, they are also inaugurating Nib Salon, a space where pen hoarders could restore their nibs. “The salon is to guarantee that you may always access the highest level of luxury and power” he adds.
Talking about the industry Nitesh shares that the market is great. “The shift might create an assumption that people do not write or do not make use of pens anymore. In fact, Gen-Z is interested in pens and they buy them,” he says. A pen is mightier than the sword and though everything is digitised now, there are a few arts like writing that will not go out of practice, he adds.
Through this show, the founders want to put across that, “We are a brand that the consumers can rely on as we are a one-stop shop for everything pens,” shares Nitesh adding that they want people to go back to the days of “connecting their pen nibs on to papers to find a way to share their experiences through doodling, writing or exploring new ways.”
The Pen Show will be held today and tomorrow at Makoba, Nungambakkam from 11 am to 7 pm. For details, visit: www.makoba.com