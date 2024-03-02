An ode to penmanship

The event displays fountain, ball, and other varieties of pens ranging from 2,000 to almost Rs 19 lakh, along with 350 plus ink shades. Besides this, three limited-edition pens by Montegrappa have been launched. Among them, the Montegrappa Gladiator is rich in craftsmanship and historical significance, drawing inspiration from ancient Rome. “This pen is made from precious metals with fine attention to detail and is intended for collectors and business people looking for the strongest writing instrument available. After all, pens are a symbol of your status,” expresses Nitesh. The Montegrappa Automobili Lamborghini 60° pen is a limited-edition fountain pen honouring Automobili Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary and is modelled after the renowned Lamborghini Aventador. “The pen’s style and workmanship pay homage to the power and grace of the esteemed automaker,” he says. Furthermore, they are also inaugurating Nib Salon, a space where pen hoarders could restore their nibs. “The salon is to guarantee that you may always access the highest level of luxury and power” he adds.

Talking about the industry Nitesh shares that the market is great. “The shift might create an assumption that people do not write or do not make use of pens anymore. In fact, Gen-Z is interested in pens and they buy them,” he says. A pen is mightier than the sword and though everything is digitised now, there are a few arts like writing that will not go out of practice, he adds.