CREDAI’s home loan mela begins in T Nagar

CHENNAI: The CREDAI Chennai Chapter launched a three-day home loan mela on Friday at Vijaya Mahal in T Nagar. The event is a curtain raiser to the 16th edition of the annual flagship programme ‘CREDAI FAIRPRO 2024’, which will be held at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam from March 8 to 10.

CREDAI Vice President S Sridharan inaugurated the event in the presence of CREDAI President S Sivagurunathan. According to a release, the fair will offer multiple benefits, including access to a wide range of home loans from leading financial institutions, and expert guidance.

The SBI, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, and LIC HFL are the exclusive bankers participating in this year’s Home Loan Mela, a release stated. This year, FAIRPRO will showcase homes starting from `15 lakh to `15 crore from over 75 CREDAI Developers.