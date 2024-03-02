MOP turns the spotlight on menstrual health

CHENNAI : MOP Vaishnav College for Women will organise an awareness campaign, ‘Her Health – A menstrual health and hygiene expo’ in association with HLL Lifecare Limited on March 4 and 5 at the college auditorium coinciding with International Women’s Day. The expo will shed light on the importance of menstrual health and hygiene, demystify related taboo and educate women to manage their menstrual health efficiently.

The second day of the exhibition will have a panel discussion on various aspects of menstrual health and hygiene. Students form various colleges and schools are expected to attend and participate in competitions. To be held between 2 pm and 4 pm, the panel discussion is themed on ‘Breaking Taboos: Empowering conversation on menstrual equity and hygiene’.

The panellists include Dr Priya Selvaraj, gynaecologist and fertility expert, Dr Saranya Jayakumar, educational psychologist, N Priya Ravichandran, sub-collector - training, Zaara Vineet, VJ and social media influencer, Archana Chandhoke, anchor, and Kavitha Muralidaran, journalist, will be the moderator.

The expo will be inaugurated by Priya Rajan, Mayor of Chennai at 10 am on Monday. Expo timings are between 10 am and 4.30 pm on both the days. The New Indian Express is the print partner for the event.