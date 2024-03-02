Roads dug up in Chennai's George Town, residents irked

CHENNAI: The drawn-out metro pipeline work in Angappa Naicken Street, one of the busiest streets in George Town, has been distressing the shop owners and pedestrians in the area.

The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has dug up roads in the area to replace old sewage pipelines. This narrow and busy street in George Town is home to hundreds of shops, and so thousands of customers throng the street daily.

The locale’s residents alleged that the pipeline work is getting delayed and reportedly no work has been taken up in the last few days.

According to Sathik Ali, a shop owner in the street, the unorganised manner in which the work is being carried out has been inconveniencing commuters and pedestrians alike.

“The pipeline work had been pending for a few months. Ever since the work started a few days ago, it is not being done in an organised manner. In one particular stretch, the roads were dug up before even bringing the pipelines, and the earthmover was left unattended for several days,” he added.