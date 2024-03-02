Sketching stories from Sufism

Their first book ‘40 Sufi Comics’ was translated into 14 languages, including Tamil. Through books like ‘The Wise Fool of Baghdad’ and ‘Rumi’, they present stories, poems, and messages in the Quran in a creative way. Sharing feedback they received from one of the Comic Con visitors, Ali shares, “One person told me that they didn’t know what to tell their kids or teach them about Islam, and when they read the comics, they felt that it is a great start.” Arif says that the message of Sufism is really important, especially in today’s India. “The message of love, harmony, respect and courtesy should be learned.” Ali adds, “People can be from different religions and faiths but their souls can connect with spirituality. So we have to overview spirituality as something that bridges the boundaries between people.”

In today’s world, there are a lot of regional comic publishers and also varieties of comics being made every year. Yet, the brothers affirm that they are making a unique contribution. They were the first publishers from India to go to Comic Con San Diego in 2013. Sharing their experience at the Chennai Comic Con 2024, Ali says, “The experience was great and all of our books were sold out. I felt that the Chennai crowd was very intelligent and we had more family engagement.”

The brothers want to make more engaging material for young adults. Taking things from history they hope to explore stories relevant to the present times. A book on Islamic art is also on the cards. Ali shares, “There is a very rich heritage and tradition of Islamic art. A lot of people aren’t aware of it. We won’t find many paintings or sculptures but we will find calligraphy, architecture, and geographical patterns. I do want to do a project around that.”