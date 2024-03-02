Sketching stories from Sufism

CHENNAI : Childhood in Dubai for brothers Mohammed Ali Vakil and Mohammed Arif Vakil was vibrant in terms of the stories they listened to and read throughout the day. After school hours, they would religiously go to the Madrassa, and listen to stories from Islamic teachings. At home, they indulged in the world of comics where the adventures of Tintin, the intrepid reporter, and Asterix, the indomitable Gaul become almost real-life figures. Through the Amar Chitra Katha, they delved into the regional comics, and whatever they learned about their homeland came initially through the graphic strips. The brothers are now founders of Sufic Comics, a publishing house that produces comics to simplify spiritual wisdom from Islamic traditions. In their recent visit to Chennai Comic Con 2024, the founders talk to CE about their comic adventure.
From scribbles to comics
Ali explains, “All my knowledge about India came from the comics. Most often we think about comics only as mediums of entertainment but they are very educational. I am more of a visual person and I imagine things while having conversations. So, for me, reading comics helped me understand a lot.”
Ali took up drawing as a hobby in 2002 when they moved to India. He says, “When I got a bit better, I thought I should do something with the skill. Around that time social media was also becoming popular so I started taking these stories to comics.” Recalling the first story he drew, he shares that it was about how prayers won’t feel like a chore if you are viewing it as one.
Arif used to run a newsletter during the early 2000s, vakil.org and that also became another platform for their comics. Finally, they started a website, www.suficomics.com, and then went on publishing books.
Initially, the comics were in black and white and Arif adds that their association with artist Rahil Mohsin took their books to another level, and their art style evolved. Ali says, “I learned a lot about comics from Scott McCloud. He wrote a couple of books on making comics. I learned how to tell a story and also how to think through comics because I didn’t know how to approach art to draw out spiritual comics.”
Their first book ‘40 Sufi Comics’ was translated into 14 languages, including Tamil. Through books like ‘The Wise Fool of Baghdad’ and ‘Rumi’, they present stories, poems, and messages in the Quran in a creative way. Sharing feedback they received from one of the Comic Con visitors, Ali shares, “One person told me that they didn’t know what to tell their kids or teach them about Islam, and when they read the comics, they felt that it is a great start.” Arif says that the message of Sufism is really important, especially in today’s India. “The message of love, harmony, respect and courtesy should be learned.” Ali adds, “People can be from different religions and faiths but their souls can connect with spirituality. So we have to overview spirituality as something that bridges the boundaries between people.”
In today’s world, there are a lot of regional comic publishers and also varieties of comics being made every year. Yet, the brothers affirm that they are making a unique contribution. They were the first publishers from India to go to Comic Con San Diego in 2013. Sharing their experience at the Chennai Comic Con 2024, Ali says, “The experience was great and all of our books were sold out. I felt that the Chennai crowd was very intelligent and we had more family engagement.”
The brothers want to make more engaging material for young adults. Taking things from history they hope to explore stories relevant to the present times. A book on Islamic art is also on the cards. Ali shares, “There is a very rich heritage and tradition of Islamic art. A lot of people aren’t aware of it. We won’t find many paintings or sculptures but we will find calligraphy, architecture, and geographical patterns. I do want to do a project around that.”