What’s your gut feeling?

CHENNAI : Far from being a fleeting health fad, gut health emerges as a cornerstone of overall wellness, playing a pivotal role not just in digestion but also in the operation of virtually every organ system in the body. Calling the gut the body’s second brain would be an understatement, considering the important role it plays. By digesting the food consumed and absorbing the essential nutrients from it, the gut fuels and maintains the entire body. Therefore, it is no surprise that the importance of the gut in maintaining overall health is becoming an important research topic. Let’s explore how the emerging science of nutrigenomics offers a roadmap to a healthier gut.

Gut health can be reset to its normal state by making certain tweaks to your diet. Including the right foods in your diet cannot be done with just some Google search. It’s about crafting a diet that resonates with the very core of your being — your DNA. This is where the science of nutrigenomics comes into play, acting as a bridge between your genetic blueprint and your plate, ensuring every bite you take supports your gut health.