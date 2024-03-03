Chennai: UGD pipeline works in George Town expedited

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has said that the pipeline laying works in George town would be completed by Saturday. TNIE had carried a report on Saturday regarding complaints on the delay in completing the work. The roads in Angappa Naicken Street of George Town were dug up for replacing the old sewer pipelines.

Locals have complained about delays as the work was halted for a few days on some stretches. Being a business hub with hundreds of shops, residents of George Town want the works to be expedited and dug up roads to be relaid at the earliest.

The residents also demanded that the bumpy roads be levelled on stretches where works were completed, before relaying them.