Locals urge Chennai corporation to complete Korattur pond works

CHENNAI: In a bid to retrieve minor water bodies in Chennai, the Korattur pond, infamously called as Kottankuchchi pond by locals, was taken up for restoration in 2021. However, the pond is yet to be opened for public use in the absence of essential amenities including toilets.
The water body got a new lease of life when a proposal was made to restore the pond to make it a recreational spot. As part of the restoration works, the pond was desilted, deepened, footpaths were laid and compound walls were raised.
Around 2,000 families in the area were hopeful of getting a new leisure spot once the restoration works were completed.
When TNIE visited the lake, the main gate to the premises was locked. “This place used to be a safe haven for miscreants. We were relieved once the restoration works were taken up. The corporation should open it for public use at the earliest,” said K Valli, a resident.
Even though residents sometimes sneak through the gate to access the pond, they want it to be officially thrown open to the public. “Elderly people can use it for walking here and children use it as a play area,” said Krishan, another resident.
Ward 84 councillor J John said he has raised the issue in the council meeting and is hopeful of getting it upgraded at the earliest.
“Chairs, benches, lights and a public toilet are the major facilities that are yet to be built. The corporation should bring the required facilities and ensure proper maintenance,” he added.
Meanwhile, corporation officials said the pending works have been sanctioned and will be taken up once the funds are allotted. “The initial proposal was restricted to upgrades till the footpath alone. We have prepared a new proposal to further upgrade the pond. New chairs and lights will be provided and we also have plans to plant fresh saplings.” said a corporation official.