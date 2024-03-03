Locals urge Chennai corporation to complete Korattur pond works

CHENNAI: In a bid to retrieve minor water bodies in Chennai, the Korattur pond, infamously called as Kottankuchchi pond by locals, was taken up for restoration in 2021. However, the pond is yet to be opened for public use in the absence of essential amenities including toilets.

The water body got a new lease of life when a proposal was made to restore the pond to make it a recreational spot. As part of the restoration works, the pond was desilted, deepened, footpaths were laid and compound walls were raised.

Around 2,000 families in the area were hopeful of getting a new leisure spot once the restoration works were completed.

When TNIE visited the lake, the main gate to the premises was locked. “This place used to be a safe haven for miscreants. We were relieved once the restoration works were taken up. The corporation should open it for public use at the earliest,” said K Valli, a resident.

Even though residents sometimes sneak through the gate to access the pond, they want it to be officially thrown open to the public. “Elderly people can use it for walking here and children use it as a play area,” said Krishan, another resident.