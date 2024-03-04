A dome of illusions

CHENNAI : Gone are the days when a person would stand outside theatres playing a 3D movie and hand out a white frame with blue and red polarised glass to each individual. Only upon wearing those glasses one could see the characters up close, and get into the immersive world to feel the things happening around them. What if we tell you that now you can have a 3D experience by just standing? A space where you get transported to a different realm as that of characters displayed and can live it first-hand with a 360-degree view. Bringing this experience to Chennaiites is Sun Dance, a 14-metre-wide dome. CE took a tour of the new entertainment space that has come up on Kelambakkam-Vandalur arterial road.

In a reel world

The entrance to the dome is covered with vinyl sheets and people of all ages along with our four-legged friends await to experience the tales of Aladdin, Peter Pan, Seven wonders of the world, Moby Dick, Speed Racer, and Space Driver. The visuals are computer-generated images (CGI) created by Red Raion which when paired with Dolby Sound brings a reality beyond imagination. A single image is made by software to be projected by multiple projectors. You soon become a part of the tale.

Along with me is a group of school students who remove their shoes and get ready for the 30-minute show, their excitement palpable. Karthik says, “I believe there might be action heroes fighting the villains,” while Sadhana adds, “I hope my favourite cartoon Shinchan is played.” While what they hoped for wasn’t on the schedule, the students seemed to enjoy their time at the Baghdad of Aladdin. Sadhana notes, “It was very good. I felt like I was in Aladdin’s world. I want more such experiences to come to Chennai so that I can have fun.”