Bodies of four more AP students recovered from Mamallapuram beach

CHENNAI: Mamallapuram police have recovered the bodies of the four students, who got washed away at a beach in Mamallapuram on Saturday. While V Sesha Reddy’s (20) body was fished out on Sunday morning, the bodies of C Monish (19), S Prabhu (19) and B Bethiraj (22) were recovered later in the day. Police said two groups of students from Andhra Pradesh had come to Mamallapuram for a two-day trip. After visiting the temple, a group of 14 went for a swim at the beach.

“They all got washed away by a wave. While the local fishermen rescued eight of them, a few police personnel managed to bring back one student to the shore safely. Later in the day, the police recovered the body of Karthick (19). The remaining four bodies were recovered on the following day. All bodies have been sent for postmortem,” they added.