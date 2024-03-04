Human chain protest against Ennore ammonia gas leak

CHENNAI: Demanding the permanent closure of the Coromandel International Limited (CIL) fertilizer plant, the residents of Ennore organised a human chain protest at Edward Elliot’s beach in Besant Nagar on Sunday. Around 300 people, including students from Ennore and across the city, joined the protest in solidarity.

The Ennore Makkal Paathukappu Kuzhu, a collective of 33 villages, has been protesting against the fertilizer plant for the past 68 days following the ammonia gas leak on December 26. They carried placards, prepared art installations and raised slogans against the plant.