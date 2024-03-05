Chalking a case for Cooum

CHENNAI : In a world where the sight of a bird delicately dipping its beak into freshwater has become a rarity, one cannot help but ponder the reasons behind this shift. The answer, it seems, lies in the undeniable reality of our times — pollution and negligence of our ecosystem. The relentless assault on our waterbodies has not only become a curse for humanity but also a nightmare for countless other beings sharing this planet.

Amid the chaos of environmental degradation, Eromitha Ramesh, a 23-year-old architecture student with a vision has emerged as a beacon of hope, leading the charge to save the Cooum River through her project titled ‘The Cooum Conundrum’. Her dedication and innovative approach have earned her recognition on a national scale, culminating in a prestigious gold medal for architecture at the AYDA Awards, hosted by Nippon Paint India. Bengaluru-based Chennai-bred Eromitha sheds light on her vision behind the mission.

Excerpts follow

Detail your project ‘The Cooum Conundrum’ and its significance.

The Cooum Conundrum is an idea, an experiment into understanding how we build ecologically sensitive areas in rapidly urbanising cities like Chennai, and it aims to establish the river Cooum back in the memory of the collective. The way we perceive rivers has a major impact on how we treat them, and that’s what the project aims to do: change the perception of the river by creating a culturescape along its edge in Egmore.

It is inspired by Urban Wild Ecology and endeavours to reconnect the river with the city through what can be described as “controlled localised interventions”. These interventions are thoughtfully placed at strategic trigger points along the river’s course. It provides an opportunity for people to experience and manage river edges through a series of six different interventions. Some of these interventions include a cultural centre, pedestrian bridges, and event streets.

The architectural realisation of the idea happens through a series of interventions, both built and landscape. Within the architectural framework itself, spaces are designed to be adaptable to changing climate conditions over time. These spaces are strategically configured to create zones that facilitate interactions with various species, emphasising the architecture’s role in fostering a harmonious relationship with nature. In select areas, architectural interventions serve as mediators between pre-existing structures and the natural environment. It looks at how the idea of boundaries can be negotiated to change the way we look at the backyards of institutions that sit against the river; they have the potential to be public spaces.