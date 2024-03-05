Demand for decolonisation

CHENNAI : On December 6, 1992, when the Babri Masjid was demolished, former BJP MP Balbir Punj was working as a journalist with The Express Group. Sharing his experience of that day, Balbir said, “I gave an editorial piece explaining decolonisation. It was different from the other articles. When my editorial piece wasn’t going on the paper, I was ready to put in my resignation. But Dr AM Khusro tore the resignation and published the piece the next day.”

He asserted the need of having a different point of view at the book launch of his latest book, Tryst with Ayodhya: Decolonisation of India on Sunday at En Sesha Mahal.

Swami Mitrananda, spiritual teacher of Chinmaya Chennai and Justice GR Swaminathan attended the launch. The book deals with how the country and Rama are intertwined in different ways. It also delves into the history of Ayodhya, the details of the struggles waged through the ages for its reclamation and decolonisation. Balbir has also authored two other books — Communists & Jihadis at Work in JNU in English and Narrative Ka Mayajaal in Hindi. He started his journalistic career with the daily Motherland in 1971 and has since worked with The Indian Express Group. In 1998, he was appointed as the chairman of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).