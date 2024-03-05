Fertilizer plant claims public hostility hindered inspection in Ennore

The Ennore Makkal Paathukappu Kuzhu, a collective of 33 villages, has been protesting since December 27 demanding the permanent closure of the plant. Bhagat Singh, a member of the protesting committee, said the CIL has levelled the allegations only to delay the filing of their report. “We are protesting peacefully in our village. The leak site is under the control of the plant and they are guarding it. They can inspect the site anytime if they want, so the submission by the CIL is only a diversionary tactic,” he added.

The TNPCB in its report had earlier charged the CIL of failure in detecting the damages to the pipeline during its inspection. Countering the charges, the CIL has stated that the inspection prior to the pre-cooling process was done as per standards. “The accident took place despite best measures and safety protocols being in place and due to factors beyond the control of the company,” the affidavit read. The third-party audit engaged by the CIL concluded that the root cause of the subsea failure will be verified and confirmed based on the inspection report.