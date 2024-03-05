Fertilizer plant claims public hostility hindered inspection in Ennore

CHENNAI: The Coromandel International Limited (CIL) has claimed in an affidavit before the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Chennai, that ‘public hostility’ outside their plant in Ennore had impeded their inspection of the offshore pipeline site, where ammonia gas leaked in December last.
The submissions were made in the ongoing suo motu case regarding the gas leak incident, ahead of the hearing scheduled on Tuesday (March 5). “The officers of the company were physically prevented from inspecting the pipeline,” the CIL said in its affidavit. Locals in Ennore, however, denied the allegation and said no one stood in the company’s way of carrying out due processes.
The Ennore Makkal Paathukappu Kuzhu, a collective of 33 villages, has been protesting since December 27 demanding the permanent closure of the plant. Bhagat Singh, a member of the protesting committee, said the CIL has levelled the allegations only to delay the filing of their report. “We are protesting peacefully in our village. The leak site is under the control of the plant and they are guarding it. They can inspect the site anytime if they want, so the submission by the CIL is only a diversionary tactic,” he added.
The TNPCB in its report had earlier charged the CIL of failure in detecting the damages to the pipeline during its inspection. Countering the charges, the CIL has stated that the inspection prior to the pre-cooling process was done as per standards. “The accident took place despite best measures and safety protocols being in place and due to factors beyond the control of the company,” the affidavit read. The third-party audit engaged by the CIL concluded that the root cause of the subsea failure will be verified and confirmed based on the inspection report.
Meanwhile, the residents alleged that the CIL is carrying out construction and operational activities in other adjoining plants on the same premises. “They have started production in the sulphuric acid plant under the pretext of maintenance. We will separately file a case against the Coromandel plant,” Bhagat Singh further said. TNIE had approached the CIL for its comments on the allegations raised by the locals, but no response was received as until Monday night.
The CIL had earlier sought permission from the TNPCB to resume operations in other plants. “We seek your support and direction for early resumption of ‘Phos Acid and Sulphuric Acid plants’, which are not connected with the ammonia subsea pipeline issue,” the CIL stated in its letter to the TNPCB. The pollution control board sources however maintained that the plant was closed in its entirety and no permission was given to resume any part of the operation. “Further proceedings will be subject to the outcome of the case before the NGT,” said sources.