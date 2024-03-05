Four-day research scholars’ summit begins at IIT-Madras

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurated a four-day researchers summit titled All India Research Scholars’ Summit (AIRSS) 2024, at IIT Madras on Monday.

“Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre, an academia-government-private sector start-up partnered institution that will initially be co-located with the Semiconductor Complex Limited, will be announced soon,” he said on the occasion.

The minister further highlighted that this centre will emerge as one of the principal poles of semiconductor research in the coming decade with the ability to be spun off into an independent semiconductor research organisation that will compete and cooperate with the IMEC, MIT Microelectronics, USA, and ITRI (Industrial Technology Research Institute), Taiwan.