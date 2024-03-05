Lighting up the stage

CHENNAI : To say that stage technicians play a crucial role behind the scenes and more often than not their backstage work takes centre stage is no exaggeration. When the curtains go up, the prevalent mood is set up by the lights and music, in tandem. An hour-long chat with Kalaivanar Kicha revealed that what he did not know about lighting in the world of Tamil theatre was not worth knowing. Over five decades and 7,500 shows, the sexagenarian opens up in a free-wheeling conversation, slipping into evergreen memories of the bygone period.

Taking into a family profession at the age of 10, P Krishnan, fondly called Kicha, said he saw it as a god-sent opportunity to have learnt the craft from his late father Paramasivam. Kicha says, “My father had the privilege to work with illustrious names like Nawab Rajamanickam Pillai, KR Ramaswamy, Jaiganesh, Sivakumar, Ravichandran, Chandrakanta, NS Krishnan, MGR, Senthamarai, and a few others of their ilk. Being blessed with a wealth of experiences, he passed the baton to my elder brother, myself, and my younger brother. All are happy to play our part in what is deemed a family affair, Kalaivanar Electricals, a name formed by my father for the light company, inspired by the world of learning from NS Krishna.”

Technical support

Kicha has worked with all drama troupes, be it for sound, light, or music in charge. He is known as a professional drama technician, and along with his brothers P Kalaivanan and Kalai Ravi, they are collectively known as the technical backbone in the world of Tamil theatre.

Some of the significant feats in his career are due to the space given by the production houses across eras to be part of the rehearsals. “A lightman is in the best vantage position, seated in the pit below the stage getting a ringside view of the happenings. A technician’s work includes setting the scenes, lights, mikes, speakers; and he has to create the special effects from a plethora of ways in the form of a higher number of tapes for the right sound effects,” he shares.