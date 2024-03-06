Plan to extend MRTS to Guindy or Little Mount

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is planning to extend the mass rapid transit system (MRTS) from Velachery to Tambaram by extending services to either Guindy or Little Mount stations, to create a 26km corridor, and updating the existing detailed feasibility report (DFR). A contract was signed to reassess the travel demand forecast with Systra MVA Consulting on March 5.

As per the earlier DFR submitted, the corridor was considered only up to Velachery station and did not consider existing stations through commercial and residential areas of Velachery. The contract agreement was signed by CMRL director (projects) T Archunan and Systra MVA Consulting senior V-P Sandeep Fuller, a release stated.

The release added that CMRL has allocated works worth Rs 138 crore to provide electrical and mechanical works in the 22 elevated metro stations in corridor 5 to Universal MEP Projects and Engineering Service Limited. The work includes supply, installation, testing, commissioning and training of electrical and fire protection at 22 elevated stations from Koyambedu Market to Elcot Park metro stations including viaduct between the stations.