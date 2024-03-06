Sacred Secrets come to stage

CHENNAI: Aalaap in association with Narada Gana Sabha presents Chidambara Rahasyam - An Ode to the Heart Space by Vinay Varanasi featuring artistes Spoorthi Rao, Sruti Sarathy, Adamya Ramanand and dancer Varun Shivakumar, on the eve of Maha Shivarathri on March 7, Thursday at 6.30 pm at Narada Gana Sabha, Chennai. This is a part of Narada Gana Sabha’s Smt Valliammal Endowment Programme.

This unique production is created and conceptualised by storyteller/artiste Vinay Varanasi, along with musicians Spoorthi Rao (Vocals), Sruti Sarathy (Violin), Adamya Ramanand (Mridangam) and dancer Varun Shivakumar (Bharatanatyam). Chidambara Rahasyam brings together art forms and artistes to highlight the greatness of the place Chidambaram, its significance and the Rahasyam itself.

Tickets for the show are available on Music of Madras. They are priced at Rs 500, Rs 300, and Rs 200. Tickets can be purchased at www.mdnd.in, or write to ops.aalaap@gmail.com with Chidambara Rahasyam in the subject line.

For queries, write to aalaap.concepts@gmail.com