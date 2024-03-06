TN asks NGT to impose heft penalty on Coromandel Fertilizer plant for gas leak

CHENNAI: The state government has urged the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to impose a hefty fine on the Coromandel fertilizer plant at Ennore for the ammonia gas leak accident, in addition to the compensation of Rs 5.92 crores imposed by the state government earlier. The submission was made by the state government before the NGT southern bench in the suo motu case underway.

The bench has clarified that the permission to open or close the plant vests with TNPCB and CIL was directed to deal with the board. “CIL has to satisfy PCB for resumption of services. You have to bring it to a logical conclusion among yourselves,” the bench told the parties in the case.

The NGT had taken up the case regarding the December accident based on a TNIE news report and the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday. During the hearing, the Coromandel International Limited (CIL) objected to few of the recommendations laid down by the government.

Based on the recommendations by the technical committee appointed by the government to investigate the accident, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) had in February directed CIL to change the entire pipeline under the sea where the gas leak occurred. However, CIL objected to the direction and termed it impractical.

“Some of the directions will have detrimental consequences and are scientifically not possible,” advocate MS Krishnan, counsel for CIL told the bench. CIL stated that the pipeline still has 25 years of life and they will fix the damages instead of replacing it entirely. While agreeing to pay the compensation levied by the government, CIL has disputed the quantity of ammonia that leaked estimated by the government.

TNPCB disagreed with CIL’s contention that the accident occurred due to factors beyond their control. “There are both technical and human errors that might have led to the accident,” TNPCB counsel advocate Sai Sathya Jith told the bench.

Meanwhile, the counsel for CIL alleged they were prevented them from inspecting the offshore pipeline and suggested an inspection by an international specialist in the presence of both TNPCB and CIL authorities. TNPCB and the government strongly opposed it and denied allegations of hostility. “CIL cannot dictate terms to TNPCB,” Jith told the bench.

Advocate D Shanmuganathan appearing for the government has urged the bench to impose heavy fines on CIL for the accident. “Only heavy fines will send a stern warning to other violators in Ennore,” he told the bench. NGT bench has reserved its verdict in the case.

Mohan