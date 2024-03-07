Bike rally for ladies this Sunday

CHENNAI : Phoenix Marketcity presents an exclusive event for women on the occasion of International Women’s Day. participants can join a thrilling expedition on March 10 as they embark upon an interesting bike rally, starting at 6 am from the mall for a couple of kilometres.

The event aims to celebrate the spirit of womanhood, promoting health, fitness, and empowerment. Women of all ages are invited to participate in this unique rally, showcasing their passion for biking and their commitment to leading an empowered and inspiring lifestyle.