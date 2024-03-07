Heal myopia with robotic laser surgery

CHENNAI: Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital launched robotic laser surgery on Wednesday to offer patients a minimally-invasive and precision-based solution to correct nearsightedness.

The ‘ReLEx SMILE PRO’ procedure will help correct myopia, nearsightedness, in less than 10 seconds. It is fully AI driven with automated laser calculations of eye power correction.

In the SMILE PRO procedure, a tissue is extracted from the eye and is used to reshape the cornea, allowing light to focus correctly onto the retina, a press release from the hospital said.