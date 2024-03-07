Chennai

Heal myopia with robotic laser surgery

The ‘ReLEx SMILE PRO’ procedure will help correct myopia, nearsightedness, in less than 10 seconds.
Senior Consultant Ophthalmologist Dr Preethi Naveen with the newly-launched ‘ReLEx SMILE PRO’ procedure machine | Express
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital launched robotic laser surgery on Wednesday to offer patients a minimally-invasive and precision-based solution to correct nearsightedness.

The ‘ReLEx SMILE PRO’ procedure will help correct myopia, nearsightedness, in less than 10 seconds. It is fully AI driven with automated laser calculations of eye power correction.

In the SMILE PRO procedure, a tissue is extracted from the eye and is used to reshape the cornea, allowing light to focus correctly onto the retina, a press release from the hospital said.

robotic laser surgery

