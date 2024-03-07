Reconstruction delayed by three years, rent misery mounts in TNUHDB tenements in Vyasarpadi

An auto driver and a resident of the area, who requested anonymity, said more than half of his earnings are now spent on house rent. “We have been living in a rental house for more than three years now. The rent keeps increasing every year. My wife also took up a job as we couldn’t meet the expenses with my earnings alone,” he added.

Meanwhile, the residents demanded the state government to compensate them for the delayed years. “More than three years have gone by and the work is yet to begin. The government should begin the reconstruction at the earliest and also provide us compensation,” said Amulu, a resident. They alleged that the work got delayed since the project contractor backed out as the as the metro pipeline works dragged on and the cost of the raw materials soared in the meantime.

When contacted, an official from the TNUHDB said new work tenders would be floated at the earliest. “It is our top priority. All formalities have been finished. A new proposal will be sent and a tender will be called. With regards to the compensation, the department will have to take a call,” the official added.