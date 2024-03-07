Reconstruction delayed by three years, rent misery mounts in TNUHDB tenements in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: As the reconstruction of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements in MGR Nagar in Vyasarpadi has yet to commence properly, though the foundation stone was laid in 2021, the residents have been spending all their hard-earned money for paying rent in other habitations. Residents said the work was conducted for just a few days after the foundation was laid, and at present there is no sign of the work resuming any time soon. When TNIE visited the spot, the residents lamented that their rental expenses were putting a strain on their lives.
Around 200 families in the MGR Nagar TNUHDB scheme area were vacated in 2021 as their houses were slated for reconstruction. The residents were provided a compensation of Rs 8,000 as a one-time sustenance, and were assured of the work completion within two years. The sustenance was later revised to Rs 24,000. “Right after commencing the work, the authorities ceased it citing metro pipeline works. The pipeline work dragged on for more than a year and after that, the contractor failed to resume the project,” said Sebastian, a resident of Vyasarpadi.
An auto driver and a resident of the area, who requested anonymity, said more than half of his earnings are now spent on house rent. “We have been living in a rental house for more than three years now. The rent keeps increasing every year. My wife also took up a job as we couldn’t meet the expenses with my earnings alone,” he added.
Meanwhile, the residents demanded the state government to compensate them for the delayed years. “More than three years have gone by and the work is yet to begin. The government should begin the reconstruction at the earliest and also provide us compensation,” said Amulu, a resident. They alleged that the work got delayed since the project contractor backed out as the as the metro pipeline works dragged on and the cost of the raw materials soared in the meantime.
When contacted, an official from the TNUHDB said new work tenders would be floated at the earliest. “It is our top priority. All formalities have been finished. A new proposal will be sent and a tender will be called. With regards to the compensation, the department will have to take a call,” the official added.