The wine doctor

‘Every bottle has a story’

Binu’s brother, Biju Abraham, who is also a wine enthusiast in San Francisco, keeps him updated about new launches, and the former would travel to the US based on that. On one such trip, Binu travelled to one of the largest vineyards in Napa Valley, ‘Robert Mondavi’.

“All the vineyards in Napa highlight the hilly terrain of California. However, the terrain and the climate result in the production of plump grapes,” says Binu. Subsequently, he travelled to ‘new-world wine’ hubs in the US. They were followed by wine-tasting trips to the ‘old world’ — the traditional vineyards of Europe. “The quality of the new-world wines is top-notch, but the production is mostly mechanical,” he notes.

“To understand the nuances of winemaking, visiting the wine-growing regions of the old world is a must. This includes France, Italy, Switzerland, and Spain. They still follow the traditional method of winemaking, including the system of fermenting in oak barrels.” Sharing snippets from his travels, Binu notes wine tastes different in each region in France. “Cabernet Sauvignon, popularly known as the king of red wine, would taste different as we go from one place to another due to the difference in soil and the temperature during the time of harvest,” he says.

“This is why we say: ‘Every wine bottle has a story to tell’. This is an old-world concept.” In Switzerland, he adds, the ‘ice wine’ is popular. “It’s made from frozen grapes, since harvest doesn’t happen throughout the year, the grapes are stocked and frozen,” says Binu. “It’s a sweet variant.”