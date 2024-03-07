Women go unfiltered on pressing issues in workspace, propose empowering environment

CHENNAI : Samiksha Malhotra, creative & copy manager, Scroll Mantra

Being in the marketing industry for almost half a decade now, I have observed that words like diversity and inclusion have become buzzwords. The demographics have certainly improved but we still have a long way to go. Tangible action is the need of the hour.

Led by a powerhouse team of women, the organisation I work with understands that Diversity, Equity and Inclusion isn’t just a slogan or a box to tick. It’s about ditching the rule book and focusing on people. Unbiased hiring is just the start. They’ve built a transparent system where everyone feels safe to share their experiences, and solutions are crafted around those unique stories.

The result? A symphony of voices, not a monotone drone. People feel valued and their perspectives are celebrated. Productivity explodes, creativity takes flight, and everyone feels like they truly belong.

It’s not about numbers; it’s about nurturing a human team where everyone thrives. Here’s to more workplaces like this, led by incredible women who pave the way for a more inclusive future.