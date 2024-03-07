Women go unfiltered on pressing issues in workspace, propose empowering environment
CHENNAI : Samiksha Malhotra, creative & copy manager, Scroll Mantra
Being in the marketing industry for almost half a decade now, I have observed that words like diversity and inclusion have become buzzwords. The demographics have certainly improved but we still have a long way to go. Tangible action is the need of the hour.
Led by a powerhouse team of women, the organisation I work with understands that Diversity, Equity and Inclusion isn’t just a slogan or a box to tick. It’s about ditching the rule book and focusing on people. Unbiased hiring is just the start. They’ve built a transparent system where everyone feels safe to share their experiences, and solutions are crafted around those unique stories.
The result? A symphony of voices, not a monotone drone. People feel valued and their perspectives are celebrated. Productivity explodes, creativity takes flight, and everyone feels like they truly belong.
It’s not about numbers; it’s about nurturing a human team where everyone thrives. Here’s to more workplaces like this, led by incredible women who pave the way for a more inclusive future.
Uma S, clerk, MM division, Chennai Port Authority
The word woman (womb + man = woman) by itself carries a lot of depth and glory. Mankind fails to realise their greatness. Individuals should understand the importance and accord equal status without hesitation or reservation.
Qualities such as love, compassion, and sacrifice of self for others come naturally but so do leadership and teamwork. Before talking about inclusion, one must understand the fact that women are not superior or inferior to their counterparts but are equally capable.
Unfortunately, they are considered second-class citizens in all fields of life. They forget that women’s empowerment is key to economic and social development. It helps boost their status by providing them with education, training and a position of authority.
For every woman who is special and exquisite, let her manifest her dream and achieve success in all dimensions of life.
Shilpa Sara Sam, content writer
I feel that the current generation treats you as a human first, so there are not many push backs for the opinions you share and the accolades you receive for the work you do. Whichever post or role you are in, there needs to be a supportive workplace.
May it be a flexible work policy that encourages you to work better from home on days you can’t make it to the office. It would be great if organisations focused on what one can bring to the table, irrespective of gender.
I wish there was a space for those who are quiet but work their way through with their quiet confidence and hard work.
Adelia Castelino, co-founder and managing director, In- Solutions global Pvt Ltd
Women in various roles may not always feel fully included. To enhance inclusion, organisations can implement mentorship programmes, diversity training, flexible work schedules, and career advancement opportunities.
However, there’s further work to do. Providing equal access to leadership roles, addressing unconscious biases, ensuring fair pay, and fostering a culture that values diverse perspectives are essential. Additionally, conducting in-house corporate DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) training can be beneficial.
Regular feedback mechanisms and surveys help identify areas for improvement. Ultimately, sustained leadership commitment to gender diversity and inclusion is crucial for creating an environment where all employees feel valued.
Priya, sanitary worker
Talking about inclusion, women should be included in decisions made at home before anywhere. Even a girl child should be heard and given the time to talk. Growing up, my brother was involved in the smallest decisions like what to cook for dinner, whereas I was not a part of the deciding committee.
That thought of not giving a platform for women to talk is imbibed in everyone’s mind. Even at the workplace, a male colleague and I do the same work.
But there should not be a system where he is paid more and me, because I am a woman, paid less. We should be treated equally and that is more than important. Hopefully such practise change someday.
Jeeva Narayanan, VFX compositing artist
I am glad more women are getting into leadership. Despite the progress made in recent years, women still face barriers and challenges in the workplace. In addition to gender pay gaps, bias, and harassment, women are underrepresented in male-dominated industries.
I think it’s crucial to foster an inclusive environment where women can thrive. When men in corporate offices support women’s rights and join as allies, there is also a responsibility.
Inclusive leadership can foster a culture of trust, respect, and belonging where everyone can contribute and thrive. Ensuring a holistic environment is not about empowerment, but about doing the right thing.
Mangaiyarkarasi J, journalist
Inclusion is still a distant dream in many jobs and it gets only tougher for women as they go up the ladder. As the latest World Bank’s report reveals, there’s no equality for working women anywhere in the world, and gender gap is far bigger than ever right now.
So, it’s high time organisations start having meaningful conversations with their women employees this women’s day instead of acts of tokenism in the form of fun and games. Closing the pay gap will do wonders, because a financially independent women is an empowered woman.
Neeta Jessani, interior designer and founder of The Design Storey
My first workplace was inclusive because voices would be appreciated and taken at face value. The minute you deserve a raise, you’ll get it and there was never a situation where a man involved in the same position would get a better raise.
They ensured our voices were equally important. I want to follow this at my company as that’s what I’ve learned, you cannot differentiate and discriminate. If a junior gives you advice or a fresh perspective, take it in the right way because it’s beneficial to all and it’ll give them the foundation that their voice is important.
As founders or company heads, it’s important to cultivate equality and approachability. Certain hiring criteria see men or single people as eligible for a role. A person should be hired for talent not judging on ‘a man will have more time’ or ‘a mother would have responsibilities at home’. We are fighting to close the gap and there has to be a collective change in perspectives across industries.