CM Stalin inaugurates Rs 37-crore projects at Kolathur

CHENNAI: Without the cooperation and financial support of the union government, Tamil Nadu has introduced several people-centric schemes like ‘Pudumai Penn’ and ‘Vidiyal Payanam’, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

“It is the pride of the Dravidian model government and Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin that people and Tamil Nadu are progressing with these projects,” the chief minister said speaking at Anitha Achievers’ Academy in his Kolathur constituency.

Stalin said, “A lot more can be done if a union government is formed which respects the states and does not betray Tamil Nadu. The time is ripe for that. It needs everyone’s support. Are you ready? Tell your family, relatives and friends about our government’s schemes. The light that has dawned on Tamil Nadu has to spread across India, and you all must take good decisions in the coming election.”

The Chief Minister inaugurated projects completed at a cost of Rs 36.99 crore and laid foundation stone for new projects worth Rs 205.40 crore at Kolathur.