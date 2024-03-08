Pressure tactics fail, Erode girl lives her ‘olive green’ dream

CHENNAI: Marriage pressure, work pressure, family pressure; you name it, Saranya has undergone everything.

Just six months, that was enough for the native of Nanjamadai Kuttai, a remote village in Erode district, to realise that the high-paying, so-called covetous and comfortable, coding job at Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTS) is not her cup of tea.

Without a second thought, Saranya, the first woman graduate in her family, decided to give her dream of donning the ‘olive green’ a try. And here she is. The girl in her twenties is set to pass out of the Officer’s Training Academy (OTA) on Saturday. “I don’t like to stay in one place and do the monotonous desk job,” she said when asked why she quit her job in CTS.

In her neighbourhood in Bhavani taluk, she has seen many a dream of girls wilt owing to the pressure of early marriage. And, she embarked on a journey of her own, with the hope that she could motivate the girls in her village to step out of their homes, dream big and work towards achieving it.

“When my family got to know that I was preparing for Service Selection Board (SSB), they were apprehensive and wanted me to get married,” said the proud soon-to-be officer.

Though statistics on rural women, looking out for prospects in the police force and later switching over to don the army uniform, is not available, the state’s women have been a pioneer in adapting to changes. The state already has the largest number of women in the country (43%) who are part of the industrial workforce.