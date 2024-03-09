A camp to fight cervical cancer

CHENNAI : Cervical cancer is the only kind that has a vaccine in our country. It is also the second most common cancer in India and the fourth most common in the world. According to WHO, it takes 15 years for cervical cancer cells to develop. Despite this, women succumb to the illness. Raising awareness and screening women in the neighbourhood is Hande Hospital in collaboration with Inner Wheel Clubs of Madras & Chennai Verve. At this two-day Women’s Day Health Camp, conducted free of cost, more than 60 women got their vitals, blood sugar, haemoglobin, BP, body mass composition checked, and had pap smear, pelvic examination, breast examination, and bone densitometry done.

The goal is to promote preventative health measures. “Cervical cancer is preventable with timely vaccination and screening. The motive is to empower women to take control of their health and make informed decisions,” says Dr S Tamilarasi, obstetrician, gynaecologist and laparoscopic surgeon. Dr Sudha Shivkumar, IVF specialist and infertility expert consultant, concurs, “India is more than well-equipped to overcome the disease. It is just that people, especially young girls, have to come forward to get their tests done and vaccinate themselves.”

Most of the participants were 40 years old and above. Dr Sudha urges even younger women to come forward. “The government plans to add this vaccination in the immunisation schedule because it is prescribed to girls as young as nine years old and can be taken up to the age of 44,” adds Dr Tamilarasi. If the vaccine is administered between the ages of nine and 15, two doses are required at an interval of six months; for 16 and above it is three at six-month intervals. “Parents, along with the other things they buy for their daughter during her marriage, should also include vaccination as a gift,” she adds.