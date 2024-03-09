A peek into period problems

CHENNAI : When journalist Kavitha Muralidaran visited Koovalpuram in Madurai, to look into the famous ‘guest houses’, she entered into a world of normalised menstrual isolation. “Koovalpuram and four other villages in Madurai practice isolating women into such guest houses. During periods, they have to stay at these places. The visit was in 2020, just before Covid,” she said, highlighting the taboos around menstrual health, at a panel discussion at MOP Vaishnav College for Women on Tuesday.

The discussion with the theme 'Breaking Taboos: Empowering Conversation on Menstrual Equity and Hygiene' was conducted as part of the college's Her Health Menstrual Health and Hygiene Expo. The event, organised in association with HLL Lifecare Limited, was inaugurated by Priya Rajan, Mayor of Chennai.

Kavitha said, “During the Gaja cyclone in 2018, a teenage girl died because she was isolated in a hut. Practices like this can take one’s life. The idea of staying in one room while you are menstruating is problematic. The guest houses in Madurai didn’t have toilets. A woman told me that even a district collector must follow that rule there.”