Message of sight and strength

CHENNAI : Advocating a celebratory blend of festivity and enlightenment, Rajan Eye Care Hospital in T Nagar, marked the intersection of International Women’s Day and Glaucoma Awareness Week. The event held on Friday not only celebrated women’s accomplishments but also threw light on the significance of eye donation. It was conducted by Rotary Rajan Eye Bank and Rotary Club of Madras T Nagar.
The celebration of International Women’s Day took centre stage, highlighting the invaluable contributions of women to society. Rajan Eye Care Hospital acknowledged the pivotal role of women in healthcare, particularly in ophthalmology. Dr Mohan Rajan, chairman of Rajan Eye Clinic, shared, “Today is International Women’s Day. But every day is women’s day as without them nothing happens. Eighty per cent of the staff in this hospital are women. In the All India Ophthalmological Society most of the members are women. On this occasion, I remember the three women who have inspired me and impacted my life. My mother, my sister and my wife Sujatha Mohan. My mother sacrificed her whole life for her four children and husband. My sister, Kumudha, gave me moral and financial support during the initial days of the hospital and it is continuing now. My wife has been my biggest supporter.”
Parallel to the celebration of Women’s Day, Rajan Eye Care dedicated efforts to raise awareness about glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide. Dr Mohan emphasised the importance of early detection and treatment in combating the condition. “Glaucoma, unlike cataract, is a blinding disease. Women are more prone to glaucoma than men. The cornea is like the watch glass, if it is damaged you can’t see the time. Similarly, you can’t see clearly if the cornea is damaged. Most of the eye problems are resource dependent but cornea blindness alone depends on people. Eye donation can help the condition. Every death should be followed by eye donation by default.”
The ceremony also included a heartfelt expression of gratitude towards the families of eye donors. Guest of honour, Dr Kumudha Ramanadhan, radiologist, USA, said, “We all grew with the institution. And it is nice to see a great institution doing great things. I am honoured to be a part of this.” Chief guest, actor Vimala Raman said, “As women we all have a superpower to create and nurture. As an actor and Bharatanatyam dancer, I know the importance of sight. Rajan Eye Care is the first hospital that I have seen in my life, which is so full of life. From doctors to other staff, everyone is so warm and enthusiastic. To help people get vision is great. The efforts of the hospital should be applauded.”