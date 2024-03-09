Message of sight and strength

CHENNAI : Advocating a celebratory blend of festivity and enlightenment, Rajan Eye Care Hospital in T Nagar, marked the intersection of International Women’s Day and Glaucoma Awareness Week. The event held on Friday not only celebrated women’s accomplishments but also threw light on the significance of eye donation. It was conducted by Rotary Rajan Eye Bank and Rotary Club of Madras T Nagar.

The celebration of International Women’s Day took centre stage, highlighting the invaluable contributions of women to society. Rajan Eye Care Hospital acknowledged the pivotal role of women in healthcare, particularly in ophthalmology. Dr Mohan Rajan, chairman of Rajan Eye Clinic, shared, “Today is International Women’s Day. But every day is women’s day as without them nothing happens. Eighty per cent of the staff in this hospital are women. In the All India Ophthalmological Society most of the members are women. On this occasion, I remember the three women who have inspired me and impacted my life. My mother, my sister and my wife Sujatha Mohan. My mother sacrificed her whole life for her four children and husband. My sister, Kumudha, gave me moral and financial support during the initial days of the hospital and it is continuing now. My wife has been my biggest supporter.”