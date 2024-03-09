Of care, compassion and celebrations

Years in review

“We operate in an agile mode where we don’t wait for a perfect solution to evolve. Whatever we come up with ideas, we put them into a pilot and start. The whole emphasis is on action. So we get going and then we correct ourselves,” says Natarajan, walking us through their history.

Since its inception in 1949, BMKT has developed along with its children’s needs. “With the infants, we set up a home; when they grew older, a school; if they are not good at studies, then we gave them vocational training; when they were adopted, a research centre was instituted to conduct studies like the effects of Ayurveda on children who are slow but not with special needs,” says Maya.

The school, which offers English and Tamil medium of education, is now being reengineered to become an English medium. The research centre conducted studies on behavioural changes in children. This study was backed by Dr Sharadha Menon from ICMR. Another activity of the trust is the Madhuram Narayanan Centre (MNC), which largely works on early intervention for children with special needs. At the event, all the five activities by BMKT will be merged to “bring a balance” adds Natarajan. “As part of our 75th year, we are branding all of these more strongly as BMKT.” These initiatives are interlinked in terms of the values they uphold and the intent of providing quality-based impact to children.

Planning as and when the need arises, the Bala Mandir team also wants to expand its horizons as it coaches its methodologies and encourage others to impart its learnings to a larger audience.

BMKT will celebrate 75 years tomorrow at 10.30 am at Sir Mutha Venkata Subba Rao Concert Hall.